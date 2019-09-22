Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|35.85
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.67
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.21% and 21.9% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
