Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.85 N/A -1.01 0.00 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.67 N/A 0.65 20.03

Demonstrates Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.21% and 21.9% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.