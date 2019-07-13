Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (MXE) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Comparing side by side

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 35.20 N/A -1.01 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.34 N/A 0.71 26.76

Table 1 highlights Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65%

For the past year Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.