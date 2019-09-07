Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.24 N/A -0.01 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.73 N/A 1.09 12.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mexco Energy Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.51 shows that Mexco Energy Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 2.25 beta and it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mexco Energy Corporation are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Mexco Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mexco Energy Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Marathon Oil Corporation’s potential upside is 53.98% and its consensus price target is $19.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance while Marathon Oil Corporation has -1.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.