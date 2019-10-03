Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 77 1.13 577.93M 5.79 14.82

In table 1 we can see Mexco Energy Corporation and EOG Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mexco Energy Corporation and EOG Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% EOG Resources Inc. 753,690,662.49% 18.2% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy Corporation has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EOG Resources Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mexco Energy Corporation are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Mexco Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EOG Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mexco Energy Corporation and EOG Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively EOG Resources Inc. has an average target price of $101.43, with potential upside of 45.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mexco Energy Corporation and EOG Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 89.5% respectively. About 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation had bullish trend while EOG Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Mexco Energy Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.