Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.04 N/A -0.01 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates Mexco Energy Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mexco Energy Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Mexco Energy Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. From a competition point of view, Baytex Energy Corp. has a 2.53 beta which is 153.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mexco Energy Corporation are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Baytex Energy Corp. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baytex Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Mexco Energy Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Baytex Energy Corp. has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 201.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mexco Energy Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.8% and 49.7%. 58.71% are Mexco Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Baytex Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation had bullish trend while Baytex Energy Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mexco Energy Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Baytex Energy Corp.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.