Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Comparison side by side

Both Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.05 N/A -0.01 0.00 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 6 8.24 N/A 0.55 9.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mexco Energy Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mexco Energy Corporation and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715%

Risk and Volatility

Mexco Energy Corporation has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares and 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance while Permian Basin Royalty Trust has -10.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats on 6 of the 8 factors Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.