Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.03 N/A -0.01 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.60 N/A 2.88 7.59

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mexco Energy Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mexco Energy Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 77.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Mexco Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 58.71%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.