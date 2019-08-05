Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Comparison side by side

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.04 N/A -0.01 0.00 Matador Resources Company 19 2.12 N/A 1.71 10.32

Table 1 demonstrates Mexco Energy Corporation and Matador Resources Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy Corporation has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Matador Resources Company is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Mexco Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Matador Resources Company’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Mexco Energy Corporation and Matador Resources Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 3 3.00

Matador Resources Company on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 99.73% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mexco Energy Corporation and Matador Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Matador Resources Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Matador Resources Company

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Matador Resources Company beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.