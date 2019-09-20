Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mexco Energy Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.20% -0.10% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Mexco Energy Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Mexco Energy Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 106.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mexco Energy Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Mexco Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Mexco Energy Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mexco Energy Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Mexco Energy Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.51. Competitively, Mexco Energy Corporation’s competitors are 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Mexco Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.