Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Comparing side by side

Since Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 2.79 N/A 0.14 30.21 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.76 N/A -4.36 0.00

Demonstrates Mexco Energy Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 3.4% 2.9% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mexco Energy Corporation are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Falcon Minerals Corporation has 11.1 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mexco Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Mexco Energy Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Falcon Minerals Corporation has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 33.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mexco Energy Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 81%. 46.6% are Mexco Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation -0.23% -16.47% 15.14% -4.27% -22.18% 53.79% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has 53.79% stronger performance while Falcon Minerals Corporation has -4.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Mexco Energy Corporation beats Falcon Minerals Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.