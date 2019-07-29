Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Comparison side by side

Both Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.20 N/A 0.14 30.21 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.88 N/A 5.54 2.26

Demonstrates Mexco Energy Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Mexco Energy Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mexco Energy Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% 3.4% 2.9% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mexco Energy Corporation. Its rival Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Mexco Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mexco Energy Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s average price target is $18.14, while its potential upside is 87.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mexco Energy Corporation and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 0%. Insiders owned 46.6% of Mexco Energy Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation -0.23% -16.47% 15.14% -4.27% -22.18% 53.79% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 3.89% -0.4% 5.29% -34.05% -51.36% 11.16%

For the past year Mexco Energy Corporation has stronger performance than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Mexco Energy Corporation.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.