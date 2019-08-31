Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) Comparing side by side

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.14 N/A -0.01 0.00 Antero Midstream GP LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mexco Energy Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) and Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Antero Midstream GP LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mexco Energy Corporation and Antero Midstream GP LP are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 80.14% respectively. 58.71% are Mexco Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.05% of Antero Midstream GP LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45% Antero Midstream GP LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mexco Energy Corporation beats Antero Midstream GP LP.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.