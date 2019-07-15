Mettler Toledo (MTD) Stock Value Rose While Page Arthur B Has Decreased Stake by $336,918; Cipher Capital LP Trimmed Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position by $820,569; Market Value Rose

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $17.05 during the last trading session, reaching $818.39. About 50,074 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 19,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,287 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 26,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 50,969 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20,660 shares to 26,470 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 12,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.14 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $127.88M for 9.43 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.30 million activity. Cashmer Jeff sold $934,500 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested in 0.01% or 380,689 shares. Baltimore holds 83,364 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 431,378 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Goodman Fincl Corporation reported 164,670 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 717,243 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 17,883 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has 10,130 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 7,665 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 6,734 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). The Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.04% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 29,920 shares. Illinois-based Skyline Asset LP has invested 2% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ameriprise has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25M for 40.20 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.