Mettler Toledo (MTD) Stock Rose While Page Arthur B Decreased Stake; Guggenheim Capital Lowered Position in Edison Intl (EIX) as Stock Price Rose

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $684.98. About 171,011 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 162,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 153,560 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 315,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 2.28M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ohio Edison Co. Rtgs; SACP Revised To ‘a+’; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 10/04/2018 – Edison International Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q EPS 67c; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/25/2018 02:49 PM; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Net $218M; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #6-2); 18/04/2018 – Pacific Edge Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for Apr. 25; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS ON BTV; 28/05/2018 – Kane Biotech Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 0.27% stake. Invesco Limited reported 1.64 million shares. Tompkins Fin holds 0.02% or 1,459 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 64,510 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 9,148 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.07% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 271,741 shares. 2.57 million were reported by Savings Bank Of America De. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 39,457 shares. Gradient Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Putnam Ltd Liability Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Capital International Ca holds 3,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.1% or 199,182 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Lc invested in 0.03% or 51,666 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $577.02M for 11.16 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calamos Conv Opp And Inc Fd (CHI) by 115,494 shares to 771,098 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,342 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 EPS, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $134.58 million for 29.99 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

