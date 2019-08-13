Mettler Toledo (MTD) Shareholder Page Arthur B Has Cut Its Holding; As Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Rose, Holder Griffin Asset Management Boosted Stake

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $689.97. About 191,286 shares traded or 1.65% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 67.05 million shares traded or 35.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 115,187 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.05% or 1,087 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 13,175 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc holds 949 shares. 445 are owned by Glenmede Trust Com Na. Private Co Na invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Virtu Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Hightower Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,485 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 13,391 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 1,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial stated it has 395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.52% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 20,527 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Bessemer Inc has 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

