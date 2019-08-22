Mettler Toledo (MTD) Share Price Rose While Page Arthur B Has Trimmed Its Position by $336,918; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holder Maltese Capital Management Lifted Stake

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 22,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 672,703 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, up from 650,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 38,395 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $667.03. About 86,132 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.06% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 6,744 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,212 shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 53,405 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 1,189 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 823 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 115 shares. 340,639 are held by Northern Trust. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 11,546 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 1,621 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 1.27% or 2,400 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 179,968 shares to 700,273 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).