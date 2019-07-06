Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holder Page Arthur B Lowered Its Stake by $336,918; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holder Qvt Financial LP Has Decreased Its Position by $659,016 as Stock Rose

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $12.54 during the last trading session, reaching $859.91. About 115,502 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 369,625 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 19.95 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.05% or 250,709 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 3,707 were accumulated by Usa Financial Portformulas Corp. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 51,700 shares in its portfolio. Skytop Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 120,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 3,607 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 6,500 shares. Leuthold Grp has 0.61% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 41,993 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 7,558 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 98,000 shares. American Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 28,561 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 143,147 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 582,712 shares.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 16.84 million shares, valued at $55.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $123.48M for 42.24 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 2,096 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 1,026 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 83,565 shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 6,543 shares. 2,998 are held by Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Com Of Vermont holds 277 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 60,566 shares. Eventide Asset Lc has invested 1.19% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,466 shares. Conning Inc invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Permanens LP invested in 40 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 501 are held by Stevens Management Limited Partnership. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 800 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd has 7,848 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. The insider SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $11.19M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Heidingsfelder Michael sold $3.83 million. The insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900. Chu Wah-Hui had sold 384 shares worth $255,744. $1.00M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by Magloth Christian. Vadala Shawn sold $448,900 worth of stock.