Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holder Page Arthur B Has Trimmed Stake; Tyvor Capital Has Increased Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Stake by $13.90 Million

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $12.54 during the last trading session, reaching $859.91. About 129,327 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 778.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 694,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 784,262 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, up from 89,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.07. About 7,723 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Net $65.4M; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 654 shares. Company Of Vermont holds 277 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 39,601 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Advisor Partners Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 450 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 115 shares. Burney Co holds 0.39% or 8,643 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% or 1.73M shares. Scotia Incorporated stated it has 738 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 6,618 shares in its portfolio. 3,900 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 2,096 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.2% or 1,394 shares.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25 million for 42.24 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. Another trade for 670 shares valued at $448,900 was sold by Vadala Shawn. $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SALICE THOMAS P. FILLIOL OLIVER A also sold $22.59 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Monday, February 11. 1,500 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $1.00 million were sold by Magloth Christian. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $11.19M. Shares for $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Gp has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 132,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 127,038 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 34,780 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.44% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 44,056 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com owns 16,787 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. New York-based Hoplite Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.34% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% stake. Northern accumulated 1.14M shares. Tyvor Cap Lc has 3.77% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 784,262 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 184,921 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,432 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Parametric Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 497,697 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 308,291 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.