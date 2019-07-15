Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holder Page Arthur B Has Decreased Its Position by $336,918 as Shares Rose; Moodys (MCO) Holder Chilton Investment Co Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 84,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 309,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.08M, down from 394,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $204.39. About 29,372 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Lee County Toll Facility, Fl’s Revenue Bonds To A2; Outlook Change To Stable; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Avondale School District, Mi’s Go To A3; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says China makes significant progress in deleveraging; containment of financial risk remains a priority; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Admi’s B2 Cfr, Assigns B2 To The Proposed Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ARTESYN EMBEDDED TECHNOLOGIES, CFR TO B3,; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUT; 04/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s says Philippine Banks’ Robust Loan Growth Lifts 2017 Earnings, But Will Continue To Pressure Capitalization; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cl. Iia-2 In Irwin Home Equity Loan Trust 2017-1; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $15.14 during the last trading session, reaching $820.3. About 27,381 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25M for 40.29 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. Vadala Shawn sold 670 shares worth $448,900. Shares for $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui on Tuesday, February 12. Heidingsfelder Michael also sold $3.83M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, February 12. $15.41 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F. $1.00M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by Magloth Christian. Shares for $735,900 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advisors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 800 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Baillie Gifford accumulated 633,141 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc reported 2,183 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 1,112 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 100,929 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Millennium Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2,991 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 24 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 6,725 shares. Principal owns 473,790 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 98,044 shares.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.82 million for 26.34 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Trustmark Bank Trust Department reported 1,090 shares. Trb Advisors Limited Partnership reported 2.25% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 308,480 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,628 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 1,607 shares. M&R Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 200 shares. 1,616 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Atwood & Palmer holds 2,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 152,607 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 382,766 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Vigilant Management Lc holds 0% or 22 shares. Markel invested in 0.61% or 201,030 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.07% stake. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,476 shares.

