Mettler Toledo (MTD) Holder Page Arthur B Decreased Its Position by $336,918 as Stock Rose; Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stake Increased by Baskin Financial Services Inc

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 699.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 85,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 97,913 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 12,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 694,547 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $702.28. About 159,182 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

