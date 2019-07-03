Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Valuation Rose While Td Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; As F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Price Declined, Holder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lowered Its Stake by $312,000

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,928 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19M, down from 30,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $8.97 during the last trading session, reaching $853.3. About 103,116 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 532,760 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL sold $60,452. Locoh-Donou Francois sold $643,757 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,971 shares valued at $316,909 was made by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 261 shares valued at $41,630 was made by Pelzer Francis J. on Friday, February 1. SPRAGUE KARA LYNN also sold $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 27,000 shares to 143,000 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.78 million for 17.94 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 91,530 shares to 280,908 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 17,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25M for 41.91 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings.