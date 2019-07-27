Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Stock Price Rose While Ashfield Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $2.13 Million; As Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Valuation Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Increased Its Stake

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,195 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 594,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.66M shares traded or 75.10% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 1.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $15.57 during the last trading session, reaching $775.11. About 334,676 shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. Another trade for 5,755 shares valued at $3.83 million was sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. Vadala Shawn sold $448,900 worth of stock. $255,744 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by Chu Wah-Hui. $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12. The insider FILLIOL OLIVER A sold $22.59 million. $1.00 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by Magloth Christian on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 654 shares. 125,439 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Co L P. Proshare Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp owns 0.08% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 508 shares. Twin Tree Management LP reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 4,447 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,175 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. World Asset Mgmt holds 1,721 shares. Torray Ltd holds 1,510 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 3,900 shares. Prtn Lc stated it has 46,900 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bb&T Ltd Com reported 3,327 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 76 shares.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,757 shares to 338,558 shares, valued at $39.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.