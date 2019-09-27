Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Stake Maintained by Eventide Asset Management Llc; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Umb Bank N A Cut Position

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 68,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.88 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $695.3. About 43,189 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 78,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 68,720 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66M, down from 147,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $194.96. About 735,860 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 20,274 shares to 346,165 shares, valued at $14.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 68,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Services Grp owns 3,729 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Intersect Capital Lc reported 6,423 shares stake. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 15,637 shares. Saratoga Research & has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bryn Mawr Communications has invested 0.93% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Centurylink Investment stated it has 11,540 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.07% or 7,142 shares. Monetary Inc owns 17,193 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.7% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Foster And Motley owns 49,005 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Caprock Gru Inc holds 6,427 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 0.8% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lakeview Capital Partners Lc reported 3,002 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has 343 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 922 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 330 are held by Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.54% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Prudential Fincl holds 26,152 shares. Amer Gp stated it has 9,451 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 8 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.24% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 307,566 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors Inc holds 0% or 683 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 17,329 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 10 shares. Westpac Corp has 1,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 550 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 113,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 267,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,558 shares, and cut its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

