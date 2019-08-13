Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Stake Held by First Trust Advisors Lp; Howard Hughes (HHC) Shareholder New South Capital Management Lowered Holding by $2.89 Million as Share Value Rose

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 849,777 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.48M, down from 876,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $130.85. About 55,743 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 320.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 11,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 14,516 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $695.14. About 112,155 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank owns 4,119 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paragon Assocs And Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture owns 5,000 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher owns 66,819 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 34,540 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 41 shares stake. Aew LP holds 269,088 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv invested 0.05% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Consulta holds 600,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 1,836 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Real Estate Limited Liability Company owns 48,910 shares. Epoch Invest has invested 0.05% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pershing Square Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 1.19 million shares or 1.96% of the stock. Qs Ltd Company accumulated 3,700 shares. Creative Planning holds 7,050 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWS) by 167,315 shares to 379,284 shares, valued at $32.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 44,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants Incorporated accumulated 2,486 shares. Baillie Gifford And, United Kingdom-based fund reported 633,141 shares. 2,400 were reported by Albert D Mason. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14,897 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.09% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 949 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bank & has 0.07% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 522 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.09% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 60,818 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 4,590 shares. Veritable Lp owns 2,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 336,344 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,722 shares. New York-based Opus Point Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.17% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Asset reported 1,721 shares stake.