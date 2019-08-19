Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.13 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Mcrae Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $414,855

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $211.95. About 11.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $16.81 during the last trading session, reaching $682. About 79,788 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 14,088 shares to 184,642 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,759 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Al holds 6,386 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Co reported 1.64 million shares. Amer Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 121,490 shares stake. Cap Ltd Com holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 88,122 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il holds 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 172,475 shares. Brave Asset Management reported 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 3.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,889 are held by S R Schill Associates. Moreover, Jolley Asset Mgmt Llc has 3.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,264 shares. 7,568 were reported by Stanley. Baxter Bros accumulated 6,570 shares. Harvard Mngmt reported 41.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspiriant Limited Liability Com holds 109,809 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Consolidated Grp Ltd has invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 20.08M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,735 shares in its portfolio. Btim Corp accumulated 101,212 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Guyasuta Invest Advsr reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Intrust National Bank Na holds 796 shares. Burney has 8,643 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile invested in 23,129 shares. Blackrock holds 1.73 million shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiduciary invested in 0.69% or 35,474 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 74,208 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Torray Ltd Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Victory Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37,122 shares to 93,331 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

