Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake; Brown & Brown Com (BRO) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Lifted Position

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $25.12 during the last trading session, reaching $685.29. About 158,521 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc Com (BRO) by 109.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 78,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32B, up from 37,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 440,721 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.51M for 30.00 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

