Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Cut Position by $436,692; First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Holder Maltese Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.62 Million as Valuation Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 604 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 13,023 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 13,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $702.28. About 161,114 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 109,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 725,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46M, down from 834,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 246,259 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 02/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp. and MainSource Fincl Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $11.64 million activity. 7,180 shares valued at $4.78 million were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Tuesday, February 12. Heidingsfelder Michael sold 5,755 shares worth $3.83M. On Tuesday, February 12 SALICE THOMAS P sold $735,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 1,100 shares. $11.19 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Wednesday, February 13. Magloth Christian sold $1.00 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Tuesday, February 12. $448,900 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by Vadala Shawn.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Federated Pa stated it has 21,983 shares. Permanens Lp owns 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 40 shares. Raymond James Na owns 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 319 shares. Bokf Na holds 3,092 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Coastline Trust Co holds 1,270 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Limited owns 2.37% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 124,141 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.08% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,084 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl has invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Mirae Asset Invests holds 1,243 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 1,466 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Choate holds 0.07% or 1,546 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 125,439 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,764 shares to 103,859 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. Another trade for 129 shares valued at $3,124 was made by Ach J Wickliffe on Monday, July 1. 258 shares were bought by Berta Vince, worth $6,249. Another trade for 361 shares valued at $8,743 was bought by olszewski richard e. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L. Rahe Maribeth S also bought $15,413 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. kramer william j had bought 176 shares worth $4,245 on Wednesday, April 10.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 86,694 shares to 176,694 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 166,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 10,013 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.03% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 136,238 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 224,563 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc invested in 9,016 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 178,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Johnson Counsel has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Services Automobile Association owns 15,366 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 1,121 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Morgan Stanley invested in 248,404 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 186,828 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.28 million for 11.09 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

