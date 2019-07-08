Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Holding by $7.52 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Rose, Barton Investment Management Cut Its Position by $3.88 Million

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $376.76. About 981,629 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 10,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.60M, down from 236,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $855.23. About 9,389 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 168.20 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M worth of stock.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 37,160 shares to 578,055 shares, valued at $26.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs by 13,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25M for 42.01 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 8,678 shares to 888,782 shares, valued at $137.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,002 shares, and has risen its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc.