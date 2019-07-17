Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Its Position; Wabtec (WAB) Holder Capital Investment Services Of America Has Increased Position by $5.51 Million

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 1,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,967 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, up from 10,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $821.85. About 200,579 shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 75,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,657 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, up from 119,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.03M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 95,522 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 6,543 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3,740 shares. 5,550 are owned by Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 36,632 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 493 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 280 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 20,527 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 136 were accumulated by Assetmark. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.07% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Epoch Investment Ptnrs has 10,138 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 6,618 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 65,025 shares. Great Lakes stated it has 349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. Another trade for 384 shares valued at $255,744 was sold by Chu Wah-Hui. 1,500 shares valued at $1.00 million were sold by Magloth Christian on Tuesday, February 12. Heidingsfelder Michael also sold $3.83M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. $22.59M worth of stock was sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A on Monday, February 11. The insider MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78M. Vadala Shawn had sold 670 shares worth $448,900 on Wednesday, February 13.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,104 shares to 4,070 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 4,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,952 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600.