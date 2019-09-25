Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Lifted Its Position; Horseman Capital Management LTD Holds Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, up from 2,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $8.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.9. About 1.17M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 196.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 16,902 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, up from 5,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $687.5. About 12,825 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,317 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 220,992 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 0.06% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,251 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 34,828 shares. 283 were reported by Advisory Serv Network Limited Company. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 158,908 shares stake. Burney Co owns 8,220 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Fiera Corporation reported 730,678 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 1,140 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 437 shares. Virtu Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 523 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 406 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Ny invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 1,336 shares. Northeast Invest has 664 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 25,635 shares to 243,831 shares, valued at $29.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 318,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,243 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Curbstone Fin Management owns 2,612 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Inc reported 1.32% stake. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 9,078 shares. Bristol John W & Comm New York owns 74,693 shares. 1,474 are held by Wunderlich Managemnt. Callan Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,371 shares. Miles Cap has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biltmore Wealth Limited Co holds 0.32% or 341 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 4.16% or 5,000 shares. Saturna Capital reported 1,868 shares stake. Valmark Advisers owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 881 shares. Moreover, Doliver Advisors LP has 0.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

