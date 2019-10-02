Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Since Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) and Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 682 2.71 24.15M 20.91 36.20 Pulse Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 9.12M -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 3,538,928.21% 95.9% 20.5% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 67,706,013.36% -82.6% -75.5%

Liquidity

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pulse Biosciences Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Pulse Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.3% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares and 9.4% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.4% are Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8% Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96%

For the past year Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was more bullish than Pulse Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats Pulse Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.