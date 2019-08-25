Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)’s Financial Results Comparing With NxStage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) and NxStage Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 739 5.34 N/A 20.91 36.20 NxStage Medical Inc. 64 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and NxStage Medical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5% NxStage Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.3% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares and 91.91% of NxStage Medical Inc. shares. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of NxStage Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8% NxStage Medical Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats NxStage Medical Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment engages in the sale of blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and distributors to hospitals and dialysis clinics in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.