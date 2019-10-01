Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Contrasting side by side

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 682 2.70 24.15M 20.91 36.20 OraSure Technologies Inc. 7 1.58 55.10M 0.02 347.92

Table 1 demonstrates Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OraSure Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than OraSure Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and OraSure Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 3,543,289.76% 95.9% 20.5% OraSure Technologies Inc. 764,216,366.16% 7% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. OraSure Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. are 1.4 and 1 respectively. Its competitor OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. OraSure Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.3% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares and 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are OraSure Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8% OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51%

For the past year Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has 33.8% stronger performance while OraSure Technologies Inc. has -28.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats OraSure Technologies Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.