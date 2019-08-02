Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has 99.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.4% of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.90% 20.50% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International Inc. N/A 731 36.20 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.56 2.75

As a group, Medical Instruments & Supplies companies have a potential upside of 32.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s competitors are 9.98% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.