Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Analysts See $5.09 EPS; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Genus plc (LON:GNS)

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report $5.09 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 9.46% from last quarter’s $4.65 EPS. MTD’s profit would be $126.25M giving it 42.01 P/E if the $5.09 EPS is correct. After having $4.10 EPS previously, Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s analysts see 24.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.54% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $855.23. About 8,463 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Among 2 analysts covering Genus PLC (LON:GNS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Genus PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 3200 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of GNS in report on Wednesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Friday, February 1. Liberum Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 2500 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. See Genus plc (LON:GNS) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 2685.00 Initiates Starts

17/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2750.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2800.00 New Target: GBX 3200.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2500.00 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2600.00 Maintain

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $735,900 was sold by SALICE THOMAS P. $3.83M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. SPOERRY ROBERT F also sold $15.41M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Monday, February 11. Magloth Christian had sold 1,500 shares worth $1.00M. Shares for $448,900 were sold by Vadala Shawn on Wednesday, February 13. The insider MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78M. Chu Wah-Hui sold $255,744 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Mettler-Toledo International Inc. shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2.37M shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 7,432 shares. Albert D Mason owns 1.27% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2,400 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd invested in 162,477 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wesbanco Fincl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 7,569 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Brinker Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,170 shares. Park Avenue Securities accumulated 753 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1,243 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 2.37% or 124,141 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 283,931 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 1,087 shares. 31,602 were accumulated by Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation. 83,500 were reported by Swiss Bancshares.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.21 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: U.S. It has a 41.21 P/E ratio. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other.

Genus plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the application of quantitative genetics and biotechnology for animal breeding in the porcine and bovine sectors. The company has market cap of 1.70 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells sows, boars, and semen under the PIC name to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production.