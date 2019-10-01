Mettler (MTD) Stake Maintained by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc; As American Tower (AMT) Shares Rose, Adams Express Company Increased by $1.92 Million Its Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 1,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 41,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.22 million, up from 40,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $15.19 during the last trading session, reaching $689.21. About 117,133 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 95,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48M, up from 85,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $220.82. About 1.23 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Monetary Group Inc has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 62,314 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.03% or 95,300 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 119 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage reported 1,113 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 0.04% or 5,276 shares. Hexavest holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 73 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 1.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12,746 shares. 371,327 were accumulated by Davis R M. Waverton Mngmt reported 455,895 shares. 1,825 are owned by Dodge And Cox. Dorsey Wright reported 1.35% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 1,693 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 26,223 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32,600 shares to 408,700 shares, valued at $34.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 110,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,900 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,100 shares to 14,296 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (NYSE:DEO).