Mettler (MTD) Holder Btim Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose; Corecommodity Management Raised Holding in Laredo Petroleum (LPI) by $898,050

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 380.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 299,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 377,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 78,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.815. About 2.18M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.2184; 12/03/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 1,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 101,212 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.18M, down from 102,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $666.82. About 48,232 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 16,524 shares to 38,705 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,444 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 359,190 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 115,113 shares stake. Sailingstone Capital Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 37.44 million shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp reported 361,215 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 196,871 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability reported 10,573 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 429,230 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 116,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Lc has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). 10,302 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Limited Liability Co. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 14,751 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,624 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 589,417 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 29,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset owns 6,543 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 52,899 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru Communication reported 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Lord Abbett & holds 0.03% or 13,175 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 18,296 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 349 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 5,702 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0.01% or 1,243 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 300 shares. Chilton Inv Company holds 46,697 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Private Trust Communication Na holds 0.14% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 901 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 15,865 shares to 233,385 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO).