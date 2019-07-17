Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Upped Position in Liberty Expedia Holdings Serie (VICR); Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Decreased Its Holding by $1.86 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 61,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,886 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 115,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 33,673 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Serie (VICR) by 165.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 10,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,991 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 6,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Serie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 112,884 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vicor announces bidirectional 48V/12V NBM Converter for data center and automotive applications – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A 43% Drop In Vicor’s Share Price Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Vicor Corp (VICR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semiconductor Industry: KYOCERA and Vicor Corporation to Collaborate on Advanced Power-on-Package Solutions – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor’s New Proprietary Products Will Drive Revenue And Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2017.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc Series A (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34,705 shares to 14,693 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,108 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 40,632 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Rhumbline Advisers owns 48,705 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 14,065 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 27,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.13% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 42,115 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 9,761 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0% or 77,835 shares. Shikiar Asset Management has invested 0.65% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). State Common Retirement Fund has 17,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De reported 632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 11,012 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $125,755 activity. Spurling David A had sold 711 shares worth $22,484.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.44M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc owns 14,247 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 14,447 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 64,900 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 23,298 shares. 382,929 are owned by Thb Asset Management. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 11,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas owns 20,741 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 502,666 were accumulated by Invesco. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 61,804 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 2,385 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability owns 1,907 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 11,179 shares.