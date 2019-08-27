Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Upped Its T Rowe Price Group (EXR) Position; Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dillard’s has $6500 highest and $3600 lowest target. $49’s average target is -10.93% below currents $55.01 stock price. Dillard’s had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of DDS in report on Monday, March 4 to “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DDS in report on Monday, August 19 with “Sell” rating. See Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $54.0000 62.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $65.0000 54.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $57 Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased T Rowe Price Group Inc (EXR) stake by 63.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 19,237 shares as T Rowe Price Group Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 49,531 shares with $4.72 million value, up from 30,294 last quarter. T Rowe Price Group Inc now has $15.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 376,713 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 222,159 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 64,404 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 50,238 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 10,355 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 2,823 shares in its portfolio. Sei holds 0% or 12,476 shares. 12,670 were reported by Euclidean Mgmt Lc. Maverick Capital Limited holds 178,980 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 8,860 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Ny has invested 0.45% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 641,277 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 16,228 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 543,739 shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS

More notable recent Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dillard’s declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dillard’s Stock Shakes Off a Dreadful Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Dillard’s Stock Just for the Real Estate – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider Selling Shares of These 3 Underperforming Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $45,488 was made by CONNOR ROBERT C on Saturday, May 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 94,176 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Communications has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). First Tru Advisors Lp has 135,541 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 8,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 46,311 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 5,566 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Gradient Limited Co holds 82,138 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 276 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 824 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 1.84 million shares. Creative Planning reported 5,782 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Eagle Bancorp Inc (NYSE:KNL) stake by 6,254 shares to 10,230 valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quest Diagnostics Inc stake by 15,617 shares and now owns 10,334 shares. Kla Tencor Corp (NYSE:TEX) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $130.50’s average target is 7.50% above currents $121.4 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22.