Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Upped Its First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Holding by $997,272 as Stock Price Rose; Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Raised Tableau Software (DATA) Position by $635,000

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 17,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 20,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 182,923 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp holds 130,336 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc has 141,106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Inc has 41,514 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 5,357 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 808,433 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 25,262 shares. 1,645 were accumulated by C M Bidwell Assoc Limited. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 66,219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Terril Brothers Inc reported 33,000 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has invested 0.1% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Fmr Lc has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 1,019 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 151,273 shares. Hightower Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,301 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Material Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,045 shares to 183,309 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $556,631 activity. 150 shares valued at $9,428 were bought by Edwards Murray Hamilton on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. The insider DUESER F SCOTT bought 218 shares worth $13,438. $9,365 worth of stock was bought by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. Nickles Robert Clark Jr had bought 128 shares worth $7,816 on Tuesday, May 21.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20,000 shares to 400 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,400 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).