Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Upped Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Bio Telemetry (BEAT) by $6.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 15,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,239 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 94,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bio Telemetry Inc (BEAT) by 20.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 99,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 384,663 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, down from 484,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Telemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 422,593 shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 6,665 shares to 86,517 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 395,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns(Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 6,369 shares. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd has invested 0.07% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Fiera Cap Corp reported 0.01% stake. Brinker stated it has 0.02% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.23% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 29,194 were accumulated by Dana Advsrs. Stephens Investment Mgmt Gp Lc reported 469,359 shares. 1492 Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 95,771 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 65,278 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Llc Delaware accumulated 1,300 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,030 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc invested in 1.88% or 33,774 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0.31% or 245,449 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 54,738 shares. The Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amp Investors Ltd owns 422,554 shares. Captrust Advsr owns 42,915 shares. Grimes & reported 10,927 shares. Lifeplan Finance Inc owns 3,043 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 870 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl holds 0.08% or 545,519 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Ltd Llc has 3.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bridges Mgmt Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 13,018 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.