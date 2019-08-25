Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Applied Material (AMAT) Holding by $430,755; Stock Rose; American Investment Services Has Cut Holding in Pnm Res (PNM) by $394,142 as Valuation Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Applied Material Inc (AMAT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 183,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 194,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Applied Material Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 23,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 296,613 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 35,011 shares to 47,144 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,722 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ent Fincl Svcs Corp reported 2,115 shares. 10,000 are held by American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 4.01 million are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Prudential Pcl owns 6,200 shares. Personal Capital reported 6,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rnc Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.19% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 3.28 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% or 290,838 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 196,364 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 10,905 are owned by Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. The Washington-based Washington Tru Commercial Bank has invested 1.28% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Needham Invest Ltd Com holds 9,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,206 shares to 129,745 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).