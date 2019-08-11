Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Stake In Vf (SAH) Was Has Increased; Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake by $1.69 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vf Corp (SAH) by 118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 10,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 19,210 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 8,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 369,260 shares traded or 30.75% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 5.70M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Holdings Company Acquires Two Automotive Dealerships – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sonic Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results – PR Newswire” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Myers Industries, Sonic Automotive, and Affiliated Managers Group Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 54,185 shares to 7,120 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmer Brothers (NYSE:MCD) by 105,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,617 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Reit Corp (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold SAH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). 6,363 were reported by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 16,669 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. 67,176 were accumulated by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 294,483 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 26,059 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,500 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). 7,645 were reported by Mason Street Limited Co. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt holds 3.08 million shares. 65,156 were accumulated by Jefferies Fincl Group Incorporated Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 23,176 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc accumulated 191,295 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 9,161 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fil Limited stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 83,035 shares stake. Boston Ptnrs invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). High Pointe Management Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,280 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.06% or 284,798 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 6,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 14,364 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 109,905 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Campbell Co Adviser Limited Com holds 0.17% or 13,246 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 301,790 are held by Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &, New York-based fund reported 277,845 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 59,007 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Company reported 240,002 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot – A Sustainable Gas Major – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Natural Gas Hits 5-Year Highs: Buy These 4 Production Leaders Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks to Buy to Light Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.69 million for 14.01 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.