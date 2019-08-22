Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised By $434,790 Its Pioneer Natural Resource (EQR) Stake; Cott (COT) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Cott Corp (COT) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 71 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 59 sold and decreased stock positions in Cott Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 92.65 million shares, down from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cott Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 46 New Position: 25.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Pioneer Natural Resource (EQR) stake by 60.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 43,479 shares as Pioneer Natural Resource (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 115,635 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 72,156 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resource now has $30.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.98. About 663,138 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.11% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Eii Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.1% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). 945,033 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Comm Mn. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 126,962 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 2,882 shares. Quantum Cap Management reported 3,155 shares stake. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 73,293 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Creative Planning reported 6,540 shares. Resolution reported 4.47 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). First Republic Investment Mngmt owns 14,187 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 0.01% or 298 shares. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $7900 highest and $74 lowest target. $77’s average target is -7.21% below currents $82.98 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 33,391 shares to 22,024 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Madison Square Garden Class A (NYSE:XPO) stake by 9,094 shares and now owns 541 shares. International Flavors & Fragrances (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 911,055 shares traded. Cott Corporation (COT) has declined 19.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation for 4.79 million shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jcic Asset Management Inc. has 2.94% invested in the company for 505,938 shares. The New York-based Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc has invested 2.54% in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

