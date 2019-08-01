Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised Amedisys (AMED) Position by $920,040; Market Valuation Rose; Diker Management Stake in Healthequity (HQY) Has Lifted by $912,500

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 698,643 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 8,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 424,223 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier And Associates holds 19,784 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Charter Trust has invested 0.04% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,162 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,041 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 186,306 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Lc has 0.13% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Dupont holds 33,906 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 1,531 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 49,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 57,025 shares. American Gp holds 74,641 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 10,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 11,458 shares to 346,708 shares, valued at $36.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,038 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).