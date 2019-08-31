Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Position in Teleflex (TFX) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 13,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 35,521 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 21,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.33 million shares traded or 53.42% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 50.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 6,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 6,716 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 13,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $363.92. About 204,482 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 32,541 shares to 66,387 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap holds 0% or 675 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp holds 0.04% or 35,050 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 27,539 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 33,159 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Geode Mngmt Llc reported 643,500 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 439 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation has 481,082 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Company has 12,052 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). First Manhattan Com reported 0% stake. Hl Ltd Com holds 0% or 746 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 16,251 shares stake.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teleflex Wins New Zealand Innovation Award for UroLift System for Patients with Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teleflex Inc. (TFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 10,171 shares to 71,997 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 127,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,219 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,834 were reported by Amalgamated National Bank. Cap Invsts reported 0.4% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 3,824 shares. Boston has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Yorktown Management And Incorporated holds 10,000 shares. 25 were reported by Archford Strategies Lc. Marco Mgmt reported 134,705 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 14,506 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Dean Assocs Ltd Llc has 19,092 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma stated it has 314,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0.35% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 452,269 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Limited Com has 0.21% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 118,900 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.