Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Position in Dominion Energy (D) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shareholder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Raised Its Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 15,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 110,239 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 94,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 7.60M shares traded or 91.95% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 101,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35 million, up from 80,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $242.14. About 2.54M shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 48,160 shares. Madison Holdg owns 154,389 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated stated it has 5,036 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose And Communication Ltd Liability reported 0.29% stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 408 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 2.70 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Invest Management has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 138,287 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.07% or 77,728 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 11,008 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bell Financial Bank reported 0.83% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Security Tru reported 0.65% stake. Rare Infra Limited accumulated 1.54 million shares or 8.07% of the stock. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability has 266 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 10,247 shares to 220,290 shares, valued at $22.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,489 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Finance holds 344 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Iowa Retail Bank stated it has 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt reported 39,633 shares. 28,398 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Van Eck reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 3,442 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Vestor Cap Llc invested in 69,832 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Fincl Serv has invested 2.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability holds 1.13M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 675,773 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Sabal Com has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Twin Tree Management LP holds 0% or 41 shares. Moreover, Mogy Joel R Counsel has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.62% or 43,436 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) by 2.37M shares to 52.56M shares, valued at $720.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 35,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 735,740 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).