Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Maintains Stake in Synovus Financial (SNV); Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $2.00 Million

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.31 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 3.29 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 33,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 472,500 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77.58M were reported by Canyon Advsr Limited. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 61,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.01M shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 204,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 232,723 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 44,742 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 4,061 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 73,788 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Goldman Sachs Gp has 4.93M shares. First Republic Investment Management owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 43,924 shares. Redwood Cap Management Llc stated it has 1.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27M shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

