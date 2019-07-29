Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lowered Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZAYO) Holding by $1.91 Million; Parnassus Investments Trimmed Stake in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) as Valuation Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 142,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.93 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.59 million, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 428,218 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Colony Capital buys Digital Bridge for $325 mln – PE Hub” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 124,922 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $553.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 100,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc..

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.15 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 2,413 shares. State Street invested in 4.56M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tobam holds 0.14% or 96,399 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 37,899 shares. The Texas-based Highland Management Lp has invested 0.06% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 89,745 shares. 17,803 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Corp. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc has 48,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skylands Cap Lc invested in 208,600 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Waterfront Cap Lc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 738,666 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Nomura Holdg has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mutual Of America Ltd holds 6,392 shares. 25,519 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 12,502 shares to 45,945 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:ATEN) by 50,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NYSE:SHW).