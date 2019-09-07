Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Valuation Declined; As Capital Southwest (CSWC) Shares Declined, Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $1.93 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 37,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 603,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.61M, down from 641,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 73,576 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW) by 67,401 shares to 964,970 shares, valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS).

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $73,311 activity. 910 Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares with value of $19,888 were bought by BATTIST CHRISTINE.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.30M for 12.89 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com holds 634,902 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 20,550 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 115,506 shares. Pnc Service Gru holds 0% or 276 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,664 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.41M shares. Cambridge Inv owns 28,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt reported 0% stake. 20 are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. Moab Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 977,124 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). River Road Asset Management Ltd stated it has 598,863 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Advsr Lc reported 12,110 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 10,980 shares to 24,209 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,000 shares. Meridian Counsel invested in 25,324 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 17,677 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Co holds 14,317 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 42,866 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division has 127,095 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Ims Cap Mngmt owns 9,114 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 250 shares. Great Lakes Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 150,290 shares. Pioneer Bankshares N A Or owns 143,603 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Llc has invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Country Trust Bankshares holds 1.06 million shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.44% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. Sns Financial Group Inc Limited Co accumulated 17,934 shares. Stephens Ar owns 322,455 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.